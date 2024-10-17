A project years in the making: Salvation Army Amphi opens new splash pad

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the midst of the northside of Tucson at the Salvation Army Amphi Corps building, colorful metal bars are molded into different shapes. With one press of a button, water sprays out of those bars.

It's the newest addition to the Salvation Army Amphi building — a brand-new splash pad. It opened Wednesday afternoon after a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Salvation Army officials and Vice Mayor Kevin Dahl.

"It benefits the community because it's the first splash pad in the area," Brent Church, captain of the Salvation Army Amphi Corps, said.

It's a project that took about six to eight years to plan, fundraise, and build, Church said.

"It's for our youth programs — our church and afterschool programs," Church said. "Eventually, down the road, once we get everything sorted out with our property department, we'll have it open at specific and special times for the community."