'A place for people to take a break:' Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society unveils new labyrinth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's outdoor enthusiasts have a new attraction to explore with the grand opening of "A Place for Reflection: The Labyrinth at Pima Prickly Park."

The labyrinth, a project spearheaded by the Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society (TCSS), opened its paths to the public on Thursday, May 16.

Inspired by the ancient labyrinth in the Cathedral of Chartres, France, this contemporary adaptation boasts 11 circuits and spans an impressive 74 and a half feet in diameter.

Constructed by dedicated volunteers from TCSS, including board member Kermie Hodge, the labyrinth serves as a tranquil space for visitors to unwind and center themselves amidst native cacti and plants.

"The labyrinth offers a unique opportunity for people to disconnect from the stresses of daily life and find inner peace," Hodge said.

Hodge's passion for labyrinths fueled the project's inception. His lobbying efforts, coupled with the support of the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR), brought the vision to fruition.

Ray Fisher, one of the devoted volunteers, invested countless hours into laying bricks and designing the intricate path leading to the labyrinth's entrance.

"It was a labor of love," Fisher said, reflecting on the dedication required to bring the project to life.

The collaborative effort between TCSS and NRPR resulted in a well crafted sanctuary for visitors to explore from dawn to dusk.

Salvaged landscaping plants and concrete enhancements provided by NRPR complement the labyrinth's natural surroundings.

"We invite the community to experience the serenity of the labyrinth and embark on a journey of self-reflection," expressed TCSS in a statement.

The labyrinth at Pima Prickly Park stands as a testament to the power of community collaboration and serves as a tranquil oasis for all who seek solace here in Tucson's bustling landscape.