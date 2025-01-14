900 jobs anticipated at new casino near Tucson’s Downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An economic boost could be headed to Tucson, as the Pascua Yaqui tribe moves ahead with a new casino near I-10 and Grant.

There’s a lot of change coming to a large plot of land near I-10 and Grant. A large new casino for the Pascua Yaqui is going up there and there’s a real cultural significance of the place for the tribe as well.

Monday, tribal leaders officially broke ground for a site with a lot going for it.

Casino Del Sol-Grant Road will bring a sophisticated casino much closer to downtown Tucson than any other casino in the area, and it’s closeness to I-10 should help it attract customers from across the region.

But there’s a deeper meaning for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

A casino can operate at the site because Congress restored the land to the Old Pascua reservation. Roots run deep there for many tribal members like Adrian Godoy.

He says, “And the fact that it's helped us come from a long way, as they said, 1000s of years, generations of living here on this land, it's very special.”

The new casino will build the economic wellbeing of the tribe with an estimated 900 jobs, walking distance from the Old Pascua neighborhood.

Marketing director Jessica Savare says there’s the potential for more at the site.

“At some point, we'll see some expansions going through, potentially adding a hotel, but it just depends on on what this community says we need, and how our Tucson community responds to us being open. “

The jobs will not be just for tribal members.

Marion Malloy already works at the existing Casino Del Sol on West Valencia. If you get lucky, she’s who you see to collect your winnings.

Reporter Craig Smith asked: “Is that a good job?”

Marion: “It’s a good job. I love my work.”

Craig: “So what’s interesting to you about this new casino?”

Marion: “I like to be involved in what's happening. So that's why I'm here today. I came to another meeting, and I just get excited about new things in the future.”

And the tribe says the future for this casino looks like we’ll see opening day late next year.