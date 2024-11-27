'100 beds of shelter': City of Tucson continues to move forward with Amphi Housing First Resource Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The old Tucson Fire Station 8 sits empty on King Road. But the City of Tucson's Housing First program is set to transform the entire space into a Housing First facility for the Amphi area.

Brandi Champion, the director of the Housing First program, said it will have wraparound services with 100 beds.

"We’ll have a comprehensive place for people to find shelter and then eventually be housed," she said.

There will be about 30 microshelters in the backyard, which are spaces big enough for a bed and desk with heating and AC.

"You’re in here, for a little while you get established and settled and you would graduate into those before going into a housing opportunity,” she said.

She said they don't have exact dates for when it will be up and running.

"My hope is in the next year," she said.