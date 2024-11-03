'Zero Waste Tucson' gives unwanted items a new life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Giving your unwanted items a new purpose – that’s the goal of ‘Zero Waste Tucson.’

The City of Tucson’s semi-annual event took place on Saturday, November 2 at Catalina United Methodist Church in midtown.

Items many have lying around their home like an old pair of glasses, medical equipment and books were accepted at the drive-thru event. The items will be reused, repurposed or recycled by local organizations that were partners of Saturday's collection event.

Partners included:



Recyco

Lions Club

Rotary Club of Tucson Verde

Evolve Resale Store & Job Training Program

Beacon Secure

Iskashitaa Refugee Network

Disabled American Veterans

Friends of the Pima County Public Library

El Grupo

Goodwill of Southern Arizona

“Rather than having them sit gathering dust or ending up in the landfill, these are things that can really serve a purpose for someone who needs it,” Cristina Polsgrove, City Of Tucson Environmental and General Services Public Information Officer said.