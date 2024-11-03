'Zero Waste Tucson' gives unwanted items a new life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Giving your unwanted items a new purpose – that’s the goal of ‘Zero Waste Tucson.’
The City of Tucson’s semi-annual event took place on Saturday, November 2 at Catalina United Methodist Church in midtown.
Items many have lying around their home like an old pair of glasses, medical equipment and books were accepted at the drive-thru event. The items will be reused, repurposed or recycled by local organizations that were partners of Saturday's collection event.
Partners included:
- Recyco
- Lions Club
- Rotary Club of Tucson Verde
- Evolve Resale Store & Job Training Program
- Beacon Secure
- Iskashitaa Refugee Network
- Disabled American Veterans
- Friends of the Pima County Public Library
- El Grupo
- Goodwill of Southern Arizona
“Rather than having them sit gathering dust or ending up in the landfill, these are things that can really serve a purpose for someone who needs it,” Cristina Polsgrove, City Of Tucson Environmental and General Services Public Information Officer said.
