Yume Japanese Gardens hosts first-ever Kimono and Kanzashi Fashion Show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Yume Japanese Gardens in Midtown celebrated Japanese culture in a vibrant new way on Sunday, hosting its first-ever Kimono and Kanzashi Fashion Show.

The event, a collaboration between Yume Gardens and the Arizona Kimono Club, highlighted the artistry and tradition behind the kimono and its intricate accessories.

The kimono, a centuries-old garment deeply rooted in Japanese heritage, served as both fashion and artistic expression during the event. Kristina McGaha, Events Coordinator at Yume Japanese Gardens, emphasized Tucson’s rich cultural diversity as a key inspiration for the show.

“Tucson is so full of cultural and enriched groups, and we’re lucky enough to have a kimono club here in Tucson,” said McGaha.

The idea for the show emerged organically over tea at the gardens, as members of the Arizona Kimono Club and local artisans saw an opportunity to showcase their craftsmanship. The event featured kimonos made from scratch, as well as kanzashi—traditional Japanese hair ornaments—handcrafted by local makers.

For members of the Arizona Kimono Club, the show was more than just a fashion display—it was an educational opportunity to explore the nuances of kimono styling.

“We’re talking about kimono kitsuke, which is the art of wearing kimono,” explained Rebecca Bushner, a member of the Arizona Kimono Club. “It deals with time, place, and occasion—so formality levels and motifs.”

Each kimono tells a story, with every element—from fabric weight to motif placement—playing a role in distinguishing casual wear from formal attire.

“It’s beyond just the design, like what it means. It’s the placement, it’s the fabric weigh,” Bushner said. “There are all these different factors that tie into what makes a kimono casual versus formal.”

Symbolism is a key aspect of Japanese culture, and McGaha noted that even colors and seasonal themes contribute to the deeper meaning behind the attire.

“As with most things in Japanese, there’s a lot of symbolism,” she said. “Even the color or the season it’s worn can mean something.”

One of the models, Zoe McGaha, brought a personal connection to the event. Along with being Kristina’s daughter, she comes from four generations of Japanese dancers.

“I wanted to copy my family members,” Zoe said. “And when I got used to it, I started to like it more and more every time I wore it.”

Tucson-based Oakashi Flowers provided the kanzashi accessories for the show, further highlighting local craftsmanship and artistry.

Yume Japanese Gardens continues to celebrate Japanese culture through monthly events, offering the community a glimpse into the traditions and artistry of Japan. More information about upcoming events can be found on the organization’s website.

You can learn more the Arizona Kimono Club on its Facebook page.