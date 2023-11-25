"You're with your people" Neighbors celebrate 'Day After Thanksgiving Day"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the last nearly two decades, the Sugar Hill neighborhood hosts their "Day After Thanksgiving Day" celebration. Started by neighborhood association president Jackie Blue and his wife Barbara, it brings people from across town to reconnect with one another.

Barbea Williams said she moved to Tucson from Chicago and lived in Sugar Hill for many years.

"These are the people I grew up with," she said. "It's about community and you get to see the children and the grandchildren and at this point I'm looking for the great grandchildren!"

This year, they gathered at Mansfield Park from noon to 5 p.m. with food and live music.