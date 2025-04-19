Young voices, big impact: University HS student leads climate change efforts in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At just 17 years old, Owen Brosanders is proving that young people can pave the way when it comes to climate change and community impact.

Owen is a junior at University High School, but says his love for the outdoors and climate change started at a young age. It was in middle school that Owen took his first action: he wanted a recycling bin at his lunch table.

“It felt kind of surreal. I guess I remember going up to the head of school with my little petition thing," Owen said. "I was like, this isn't going to work, but it did. So, yeah. And then I feel the same way now, like, going up to the TUSD board with our resolution. Exact same way. It was kind of surreal.”

Owen co-developed a Climate Action Resolution for Tucson Unified School District, which passed with a 4-1 vote. He says changes are already being implemented.

“Basically, this is a series of goals that it commits the district to. And then with this resolution, currently they're going through a process where they’ll find an outside contractor to go through the resolution, then make a plan from it, and that's going to be a lot more concrete," said Owen. "It's going to have a lot more of those smaller details.”

Owen is the only student serving on TUSD’s Bond Oversight Committee, helping determine how an infrastructure bond of $480 million is distributed. He joined out of dedication, even though some people opposed it because of his young age.

“And that’s when I knew, I really do have to serve on the Bond Oversight Committee. Like the fact that people are saying that, that high schoolers in our school district shouldn’t be making the decisions, that’s really what made me want to serve," said Owen.

Paloma Santiago, district director of Southern Arizona for Junior Achievement of Arizona, says Owen’s commitment to climate change helped him earn the 2025 18 Under 18 award from JA.

"We narrow it down to 36 finalists," Santiago said. "And then after that, those 36 students go into an interview where they're being evaluated on their community service, their leadership skills, their entrepreneurial spirit, and of course, their skill set.”

After high school, Owen wants to go to college to study political science and then go to law school.