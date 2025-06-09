Young Tucsonan's act of kindness making youth summer camp possible

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Reina Willerup was showered with generous gifts for her quinceañera at the beginning of May. One day, she saw a local nonprofit asking for donations to fund its annual summer camp. That's when she decided to give back.

“A lot of people did spend money on me, and I wanted to give back to the community. And I just thought something like this was so special and would make a big difference,” said Willerup.

The Mini Poderosas Summer Camp focuses on empowering young girls through social-emotional learning activities. Last year, the girls made fresh juice, did yoga, and learned to journal as they built their self-confidence.

Azucena Bravo, founder of Mini Ponderosas, said it warmed her heart to know that her nonprofit's work has inspired the community.

“It’s not just any money, it’s her quinceañera money. We do serve mostly Latinas, and to us it’s almost like a full circle," Bravo said.

Willerup will also get to work directly with the young girl she sponsored because she also offered to volunteer.

“I hope she takes all of the knowledge, I hope this inspires her to do more with this program. I think it’s very special and she’s going to do amazing,” said Willerup.

The summer camp was funded in part by grant money from Ward One's Budget de la Gente. The remaining funds were donated, allowing 41 girls to participate.

The summer camp goes from June 9-14. While the participant list is full, Mini Poderosas is a 501(c)(3) and accepts donations year-round to sponsor as many girls as possible.