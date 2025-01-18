Witness testimony continues in trial of Joseph Nolan, murder suspect in 16 year old's death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The trial of Joseph Nolan, a suspect in the murder of 16-year-old James Sanchez, continued on Friday. Sanchez was shot after a meeting in a park in Catalina in June of 2022.

Nolan faces five counts including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Sanchez's friend Dean took the witness stand on Friday.

He was driving Sanchez that night, brought him to the hospital, and made the 911 call.

Dean said Sanchez got out of the car to meet a person but Dean said in testimony today that he couldn't recall that person's identity.

Then, he said there was banging on his car and shots fired at his car.

Dean was not shot but Sanchez was shot.

During Friday's testimony, the defense questioned where each person was during this time, specifically their proximity to the car and if they were on the passenger or driver's side.

Footage from the park showed people walking and running during the time frame of the incident, including one person appearing to wear a mask.

During the afternoon of testimony, Pima County Sheriff's Detective Thomas Buck took the stand.

He and his team searched the Nolan house in August of 2022, starting in the garage.

“There was a black backpack in there with a yellow mask inside of it,” he said.

The trial will continue next week.