Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

What to expect at this year’s Tucson Meet Yourself festival

Experience different cultures from around the world at the festival in downtown Tucson this weekend.
Experience different cultures from around the world at the festival in downtown Tucson this weekend.
What to expect at this year’s Tucson Meet Yourself festival
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Meet Yourself festival is back! It runs from Friday, October 17, through Sunday, October 19.

The festival takes place downtown at Jácome Plaza. Bryan Falcon is the Co-director and explains what’s new for this year.

“This year we have this new passport, and then for $30 at the festival, you can receive this and you get inside five vouchers for five small plates at 15 different vendors across the festival, so you don't have to choose," Falcon explains.

The event is family-friendly, and your furry friends are allowed, too! “You can check in to try out food you've never had before, or perhaps you'll find yourself at one of our three stages experiencing an act of music you didn't even know existed," Falcon says.

Falcon said they have partnered with the local police department to have a presence on site to ensure a safe environment.

If you plan on using Sun Tran in this area this weekend, here is an updated routes plan.

On Friday and Saturday, the festival opens at 11 a.m. and runs until 10 p.m. but on Sunday, the festival closes at 6 p.m.

———
Athena Kehoe is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2024 after graduating from Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Athena by emailing athena.kehoe@kgun9.com or by connecting on X/Twitter.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Find the stories in your neighborhood

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism