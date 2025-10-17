What to expect at this year’s Tucson Meet Yourself festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Meet Yourself festival is back! It runs from Friday, October 17, through Sunday, October 19.

The festival takes place downtown at Jácome Plaza. Bryan Falcon is the Co-director and explains what’s new for this year.

“This year we have this new passport, and then for $30 at the festival, you can receive this and you get inside five vouchers for five small plates at 15 different vendors across the festival, so you don't have to choose," Falcon explains.

The event is family-friendly, and your furry friends are allowed, too! “You can check in to try out food you've never had before, or perhaps you'll find yourself at one of our three stages experiencing an act of music you didn't even know existed," Falcon says.

Falcon said they have partnered with the local police department to have a presence on site to ensure a safe environment.

If you plan on using Sun Tran in this area this weekend, here is an updated routes plan.

On Friday and Saturday, the festival opens at 11 a.m. and runs until 10 p.m. but on Sunday, the festival closes at 6 p.m.