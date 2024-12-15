What does it take to be part of Winterhaven? Just live in the neighborhood!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 75th annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights opened for visitors Saturday evening.

Over the next two weeks, tens of thousands of Tucsonans will travel, either by trolley or by foot, through the neighborhood to see the over-the-top holiday decorations the neighborhood is known for.

Neighbors like Mike Morales, who is president of Winterhaven's version of a Home Owner's Association, take the holiday season seriously.

“You’ve got everybody thinking about, talking about their displays and what they’re going to be doing," He said, adding this starts months in advance. "People are emailing each other saying 'I’ve got an extra lion here or a bear there or something they’re not using in their display that someone else could use.'"

This year, he and his wife are debuting a Frozen-themed display, and though, decorating isn't a requirement to live in the neighborhood, many houses are excited to participate.

Morales says that most people moving into the neighborhood know what they're getting into. For those who don't know, Morales says the neighbors "try to encourage them to get something out, at least have a string of lights or something.”

Because to them, Winterhaven isn't about having the biggest or best display, it's about supporting the community and the Community Food Bank.

“We have to remember, it’s not just about us, it’s something the people in the city of Tucson enjoy,” Morales said.

If you're going this year and want to donate, the Community Food Bank is accepting non-perishable donations at all four Winterhaven entrances. They're looking for..



Peanut butter

Oatmeal

Cereal

Granola bars

Canned tomato products

Canned tuna & chicken

Canned soup

Canned vegetables & canned fruit

Rice & pasta

Shelf-stable milk

They're also accepting financial donations.