Westside photography studio offers sustainable wardrobe for moms and children to borrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Westside photography studio called Fletcher and Co. is upping its client experience by offering a full array of services. What makes them different is their fully sustainable wardrobe for clients who don’t know what to wear and might not want to spend extra money on a new outfit.

Tucson native, Casia Fletcher opened Fletcher and Co. in 2007 with her husband Eric. Her motherhood sessions inspired her to build a long-lasting, neutral-colored wardrobe for moms and children.

“I found that most women just are like, ‘What should I wear for my portraits?’ and I wanted to alleviate that stress for them. It alleviates the stress of, ‘What am I gonna wear postpartum after having a baby? What’s going to fit me?’" Fletcher said.

Fletcher says she has spent the last eight years building the wardrobe and avoids fast fashion when curating pieces.

“I try to do the best to resource responsibly made, ethically made, supporting other small businesses in the U.S. with the clothing," said Fletcher.

By not spending money on a new outfit for a photoshoot, moms can save it or use it elsewhere.

“And then they can take the money that they spent on—well, what would they would have spent to buy the clothing and they can use it towards buying framed artwork or prints," Fletcher said. "It's a win-win because they get actual tangible products in their home to enjoy daily.”

Kimberly Neal, is a client who opts-in for the wardrobe for her and her four kids.

“When you're juggling kids around or when you just had a baby," said Neal. "No one has time for all of these things and everybody wants, like, amazing photos. Who doesn't want that?”

She says allowing Fletcher to handle everything from poses to outfits allows her to focus on enjoying the photoshoot with her family.

“To be able to walk in and not have to think about what you’re going to bring to the table," Neal said. "But when you get here it’s really a full service.”

Fletcher aims to create a calm and memorable experience for families by offering a minimalist environment.