Wellness event for seniors held at Armory Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today at Armory Park, Tucson Parks and Recreation held a community walk and health fair to honor loved ones lost to age-related diseases and provide resources to those living with them.

It’s an event Zachary Owens has spent the past three months planning after his grandfather, Lyle Rolston, passed away in February.

“I kind of woke up in the middle of the night one night and I was like, ‘I want to do something for him. I want to do something to honor him,’” Owens said.

He was extremely close to his grandpa, growing up down the street from him. His grandpa suffered from Parkinson’s disease, diagnosed about two years before his passing.

“He took care of me when I was younger, so I got to help take care of him towards the end of his life,” Owens said about his grandpa.

He is now continuing to honor his grandpa with the ‘Step Forward: For Senior Wellness’ event. The event included an awareness walk, games, food vendors and a health fair focused on raising awareness of age-related diseases like Parkinson’s.

“The community doesn’t always know what signs to look for,” Owens said. “We didn’t know what signs to look for.”

From booths with hearing checks to blood pressure readings and senior living services, Owens wanted to include as many organizations as possible.

“The great thing is we have so many treatments now,” Owens said. “We just have to get the public aware of those treatments so they know there’s something you can do.”

While this is the first event, Owens hopes this isn’t the last.

“It’s kind of my way to do more for my grandfather,” said Owens. “I know he’s looking down and he’s proud of me and he’s proud of our team and he’s proud of my grandma – she’s a fighter.”