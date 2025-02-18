'We will not be silenced': Protestors decry wide range of policies, executive orders from Trump, Musk

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large crowd gathered at El Presidio Plaza on Presidents’ Day as part of a nationwide demonstration organized by the 50501 Movement, also known as 50 Protests, 50 States, One Movement.

Protesters chanted “Stop the Coup” as they voiced their opposition to President Donald Trump and businessman Elon Musk.

While the protest touched on various issues, including immigration and government cuts, organizers emphasized the growing divide between economic classes and the influence of wealth in politics.

“It’s about the working class of America, who’s being taken advantage of by the billionaire class who is sitting in the Oval Office,” said organizer Jazmin Eck.

Protesters expressed frustration with the current administration and its policies. “I’m tired of it. Why can’t we get someone in there and do it right?” said Doreen Dobzewitz, one of the demonstrators in attendance.

The 50501 Movement, which began on Reddit shortly after Trump’s inauguration, has grown to more than 100,000 members online.

The movement aims to hold demonstrations in all 50 states to call attention to what it describes as “anti-democratic and illegal actions” by the Trump administration and Musk, who was recently appointed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency.

Organizers emphasized the grassroots nature of their movement.

“We don’t really have an infrastructure. We are a rag-tag group of volunteers who just wanted people to have a platform and come out today,” Eck said.

The group’s message resonated with many attendees, including Kimberly Urciuolo.

“Everybody wants to improve our systems, but they’ve been crippled in recent years by people trying to cut costs,” she said.

According to protesters, they hope the movement will continue to grow and apply pressure on the administration.

“We will not be silenced,” said one demonstrator.

The White House has not issued a formal response to the protests, but administration officials have defended Musk’s appointment, arguing that reducing government inefficiencies will benefit taxpayers.

As demonstrations continue across the country, organizers say they will persist in advocating for policies that prioritize people over profit.