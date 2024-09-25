"We have no options": Those in and around washes react to proposed ban

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's City Council plans to vote Wednesday on if they should make it a misdemeanor to camp in city-owned washes and watersheds.

The proposed ordinance says washes serve two main purposes: managing storm water and providing a safe space for wildlife.

The city says it's not safe to camp in washes since rain can cause flooding and debris can block water flow or harm the environment.

Some living in the washes say this ban won't keep them out or keep them safe, and some nearby neighbors agree.

If passed, the ordinance would go into effect immediately. Those who violate it would be subject to a $250 fine or up to ten days in jail.