Wave of light: Community unites to remember pregnancy and infant losses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The community united Tuesday night for "Wave of Light," a luminary-lighting event remembering pregnancy losses and infants who have passed away.

During the annual October 15th event, participants light a candle for one hour to remember those who passed away.

The day aims to raise awareness of the emotional challenges faced by those who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss.

The event is led by Becky Heral, a nurse who has been participating with Wave of Light for 14 years after two loved ones lost an infant.

Now, she has dedicated herself to spreading the word, so families know they aren't alone.