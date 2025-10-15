Wave of light: Ceremony to remember babies lost too soon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month is in October, with Oct. 15 designated as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

It is a time to raise awareness and support families affected by miscarriage, stillbirth, ectopic pregnancy, and other causes of infant death.

The Wave of Light, a luminary-lighting ceremony, is held annually worldwide to honor those babies that lost their lives too soon and for families to be able to come together, grieve and celebrate their child's life.

The event in Tucson is led by Becky Heral, neonatal intensive care nurse, making sure no baby is forgotten.

The ceremony will be Wednesday Oct. 15 from 7-8 p.m. at Banner University Medical Center, 1501 N. Campbell Ave.

In 2024, over 1,000 luminaries were lit. Each luminary bag has the name of a baby that has passed away.

Everyone is welcome to come.