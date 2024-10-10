Watch out for Medicare scams as open enrollment set to begin

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Medicare open enrollment kicks off Tuesday, older adults not only face the decision of reviewing and changing coverage for the next year, but also the threat of scams.

To help older adults navigate the process, Pima Council on Aging is hosting bi-monthly free Medicare presentations for the public.

Part of these workshops include educating the public on scams to watch out for, including callers who claim to work for Medicare and say they have new Medicare cards to send over.

“There are 65 million people who are on Medicare in the United States. Medicare does not make private calls," said Linda Khumalo, PCOA's Medicare Program Supervisor.

That's one piece of advice offered during PCOA's Medicaid workshop, which Brenda Mayorquin attended in order to learn more about different plans for her husband who is soon to be eligible.

“He is bombarded with several pieces of mail and it is confusing," Mayorquin said.

While some pieces of mail be legitimate, others may be scams, especially during the open enrollment period, where there could be a change in policy, Khumalo explained.

“You will be getting something in the mail from scammers telling you that they have something for you now that Medicare has made changes," Khumalo said.

She listed marketing scams to watch out for: neck braces, knee braces, Medicare testing kits, genetic testing kits.

"Anytime you receive something you did not order and they tell you that it's free," Khumalo said. "Go ahead and call us or you can call Medicare and report that."

When a scammer does get hold of a beneficiary's Medicare number, they could make changes that affect their benefits.

That's how Medicare loses billions of dollars each year, according to Senior Medicare Patrol.

“We ask that people guard their Medicare number the same way you guard your Social Security number and your credit card number and your bank information," Khumalo said.

For Mayorquin, it can seem like a grueling task while also choosing the right Medicare plan.

“It makes us wary because we're new to this. We don't know anything about it," Mayorquin said.

That's why Khumalo reminds the public that guidance is free and accessible.

“You do not have to pay any agent or broker to get assistance with your Medicare choices," Khumalo said. "We help you with that. We'll go over all the plans that are available in Pima County for you before you have to pay somebody.”

If you do suspect Medicare fraud, it's advised to call Medicare or Pima Council on Aging, which is Pima County’s local SHIP: a national program that offers one-on-one assistance, counseling, and education to Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers.

Its next Medicare presentation is October 23. Open enrollment will last from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.