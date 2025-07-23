Ward Six Recycling Center moving behind Hi Corbett

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — By next month, Tucsonans in Ward 6 may need to find a new routine for their recycling.

On July 31, the Ward 6 drop-off center across from the Ward 6 council office will close, reopening Aug 1 at 700 Randolph Way near Reid Park smack in the middle of Ward 6.

The new location won't be a carbon copy of the old one. Though it'll still offer recycling drop-off for glass and "hard to recycle" plastics with the Hefty Renew program, the new location won't have blue cardboard recycling bins.

Though the location will offer a drop-off opportunity for Foodcycle program participants to drop off food scraps for composting.

It is one of five drop-off locations in Tucson:



1925 S. San Antonio Dr. (behind Tucson Fire Dept., Station 15)

Ward 2 Council Office,7820 E Broadway Blvd

Ward 5 Council Office, 4300 S. Park Ave.

Ward 6 Council Office, 3202 E. 1st St.

Los Reales Landfill, 5300 E. Los Reales Rd. (Entrance at Craycroft Rd. & Los Reales Rd.)

