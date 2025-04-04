Walk through Tucson's past: Presidio Museum hosts guided tours Downtown this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For history enthusiasts—now's your chance to step into Tucson’s past. The Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum offers a variety of walking tours throughout the year, each providing a unique glimpse into the city’s storied history, including some this weekend.

One option is the Death After Dark walking tour, which is about a year old. From shootings and executions to accidents and suicides, the tour delves into some of Tucson’s most memorable tragedies. This 2-mile tour takes place Sunday nights from 8 to 10 p.m. and begins at the museum, located at 196 N. Court Ave.

For those looking to start their day with a tour, the Barrio Viejo walking tour offers a look at the largest collection of Sonoran row houses in the United States, located in Tucson’s oldest remaining neighborhood. The 1-mile, 90-minute tour runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and begins at Rosenda Perez Park, 424 S. Main Ave.

“The significance of the neighborhood can’t be understated in what it means to modern Tucson,” said Mauro Trejo, the tour guide for each of the tours. “If there’s anything that makes Tucson unique, if we have a distinct culture, it was born out of that neighborhood, where you had a meeting of different cultures. Keeping it alive is incredibly important to ensuring that it’s not forgotten.”

Both tours are $20 for museum members and $35 for nonmembers.

While these tours typically attract out-of-town visitors, the museum hopes to engage more locals and encourage them to explore Tucson’s rich history firsthand.