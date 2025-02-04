Visit Tucson conducts economic impact study for 2025 gem shows

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The annual Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase brings more than 65,000 visitors from all around the world to Tucson. Visit Tucson is conducting an “economic impact study” this year with more gem shows, to help measure how visitors drive our local economy.

Visit Tucson says visitors spend an estimated $131.4 million annually on food, hotels, and other attractions.

Alongside the Winter Showcase, Visit Tucson’s Jane Roxbury says the economic impact study for 2025 includes Labor Day shows and the October Dealer’s Showcase.

“This is a real gift for Tucson and southern Arizona, and we don't take it for granted. It's the largest event of its kind in the world," Roxbury said.

Roxbury tells me the average stay for a vendor is 19 nights and the average buyer stays nine nights.

“I mean, you can't cast a wide enough net around the businesses that benefit from this cornerstone Tucson event," said Roxbury.

Locally-owned restaurants like The Monica, 40 E. Congress St., felt the increase in foot traffic during the opening weekend. Manager Salvador Monje tells me they planned ahead for the shows.

“We just look at our sales from before and we kinda use that as a forecast for how to schedule appropriately for each day of the week," said Monje.

The economic impact studies tell us how the shows affect Tucson’s economy so that the city knows where to invest.

“Right now it's a $200,000 line item in the city's budget to provide the underpinnings for the shows," Roxbury said. "The public safety, the traffic mitigation, additional sanitation, Tucson Fire.”

Visit Tucson hopes direct spending in 2025 will be just as good as—if not better—than previous years.

“Working backwards, 2019 $131.4 million. 2014 was $120 million. 2007, which is when I arrived, was $100 million and I think there was one before that, maybe around Y2K that measured $80 million," said Roxbury.

The Winter Showcase runs through Sunday, Feb. 16. Details on more gem shows are HERE at the Visit Tucson website.