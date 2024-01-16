Vintage Volkswagen artist opens maintenance and restoration garage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Calling all car lovers! There’s a one-stop vintage Volkswagen shop in Midtown that is keeping your classic in tip-top shape.

Vintage Voltswerks is owned and operated by a Tucson native who will build, customize and sell your classic Volkswagen or help you find a new one.

This maintenance garage is newer to the Midtown neighborhood. Owner Matt Rios opened about one year ago in hopes of connecting with the Tucson car community and helping people learn more about restoring their VW’s.

Rios explains that Arizona is a perfect place for vintage Volkswagen.

“We don’t have the rust problems that other areas of the country have and it makes it a prime location for this type of stuff," he said. "These are cars that last, cars that you can drive most of the year."

With many cars on the lot, each one has a different story.

“Everything is made out of forever material. Cars like this are from an era where we made things to last, not things to replace," he said.

For more information on Vintage Voltswerks visit their website by clicking hereor call 520-333-6229. They are located 641 E Alturas St, Tucson, AZ 85705.