Vero Amore: Spreading love through food on Valentine’s Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Vero Amore is gearing up to celebrate love in a deliciously unique way. The restaurant will be serving heart-shaped pizzas as well as bringing out their famous cheese wheel for the special holiday.

The cheese wheel is usually only served Thursdays–Sundays, but the owner said it will come out for the holiday.

Joshua Mussman, one of the owners, expressed how his restaurant is filled with love, as the name means ‘true love.’

Mussman said he’s seen people come to Vero Amore for their first date or even an engagement, emphasizing the love within the restaurant.

Mussman runs the restaurant with his brother and their mother, making it a family business. Vero Amore has been an Italian staple in the community for 18 years now.

Mussman said they are fully booked through the weekend with reservations for this love-filled holiday.