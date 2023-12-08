Upgrades coming to Himmel Park in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New upgrades are in the planning stages for Himmel Park in Midtown.

It's all hands on deck with the Friends of Himmel Park, Sam Hughes Neighborhood Associationand the City of Tucson planning and figuring out what will be best for the park.

Back in 2018, voters passed Proposition 407 which provided bond funds dedicated to improving park amenities in Tucson.

Some of those funds were allocated towards a pathway and splash pad at Himmel Park.

Capital Planning and Development Administrator for the City of Tucson, Jasmine Chan said, “Looking at what the different needs are in the city throughout the whole system, throughout the different wards, we selected different projects based on needs for renovation, plus need for new amenities to hit that nice balance of refreshing what’s already there and adding some new stuff.”

The goal is to eventually have a pathway around the entire perimeter of the park, however, due to funding the focus right now is only on the south side of the park.

While everything is still in the planning stages, the city is hoping to have the pathway completed next summer and the splash pad completed for summer 2025.