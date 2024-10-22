University of Arizona fashion show puts spotlight on service dogs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students at the University of Arizona are combining their passion for fashion and service in a unique way by hosting a fashion show that highlights the important role service dogs play in our community.

The event, held on the UA Mall, features dog coats made from upcycled denim and UA football jerseys. Now in its fifth year, the show marks the second time service dogs have made their way down the runway, showcasing their bond with their handlers. Many of these dogs assist adaptive athletes at the university.

Elizabeth Heuisler, a professor at the Norton School of Human Ecology and former fashion designer, emphasized the significance of educating the community about the vital role service dogs play.

“The stories that came out of it were just amazing," Heuisler said. "People from the audience would come up to us after and say, ‘I didn’t know they could do this. I didn’t know this was what it was all about.’ A dog that can sense your blood pressure is low immediately goes to calm you down, lift your legs up, things like that.”

Ariel Webb, a senior involved in organizing the show, added to Heuisler’s comments. “I think it’s important to showcase not only what we have on campus for people with disabilities but also to show that community members can utilize service dogs in ways that benefit them,” Webb said.

The show, which takes place Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. on the UA Mall, is an opportunity for dog lovers, fashion enthusiasts, and the general public to learn more about service dogs and their essential role in supporting individuals with disabilities.