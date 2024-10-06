Union members hold rally against Project 2025

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, October 5 union members held a rally opposing Project 2025.

Project 2025, an over 900-page policy guide published by The Heritage Foundation is a detailed conservative vision for the country.

It was published in April of 2023 but has been receiving more attention in recent months.

Vice President Kamala Harris brought up the initiative during the Presidential Debate on September 10:

“What you're going to hear tonight is a detailed and dangerous plan called Project 2025 that the former president intends on implementing if he were elected again.”

However, former President Donald Trump and his campaign have tried to distance themselves from the project.

During the same debate, Trump reiterated this point:

“Number one, I have nothing to do, as you know and as she knows better than anyone, I have nothing to do with Project 2025. That's out there. I haven't read it. I don't want to read it, purposely. I'm not going to read it.”

During Saturday’s rally, signs were shredded, which organizers say was done to illustrate the rights they could lose under a Donald Trump presidency.

Tucsonan Maria Velasco spoke about the potential that Project 2025 could destroy what they stand for – from safe working conditions, living wages and the ability to negotiate contracts.

“To me I really feel like we’re going to have to stand together and make sure we win,” Velasco said.

Several of Trump’s former administration officials contributed to Project 2025.

In a statement to KGUN 9, Pima County Republican Chairman Dave Smith stated:

“Project 2025 has absolutely nothing to do with the Republican party or the Trump campaign and it's unfortunate that groups on the Left continue to lie to the American people about it.”

However, Velasco explains that she is not risking it.

“I am not waiting," Velasco said. “I’m going to make sure that he can’t implement it.”

After the rally with dozens in attendance, attendees then went canvassing across Tucson neighborhoods.