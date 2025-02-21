UK-based business makes Tucson its permanent home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show wraps up, most vendors are packing up and heading home. But for one UK-based business, the annual event became more than just a temporary stop—it was the reason to stay for good.

Crystal Classics, a mineral gallery originally founded in a small village in the United Kingdom, has now made Tucson its permanent home. “We pride ourselves on having the biggest collection of mineral classics from around the world,” said Debbie Boyer, CFO of Crystal Classics.

With over 65,000 visitors each year, the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show is considered the largest mineral show in the world. Boyer said the company used to ship its collection across the Atlantic every year, setting up at multiple venues across the city.

“About seven years ago, we were doing 13 different venues within Tucson, and it got to a point where we thought, ‘We can’t do this anymore. Let’s bring everything together under one roof,’” Boyer said.

Now, with a permanent headquarters in Tucson, Crystal Classics can serve customers year-round. “It’s given us a place in the U.S.,” Boyer said. “We have customers coming through the door every day.”

For the company, Tucson has become more than just a business hub—it feels like home. “Tucson is very welcoming. It’s a nice city to live in,” Boyer said. “It’s small enough to feel like part of a community, which is important when you come from a small place like we do.”