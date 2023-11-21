UArizona students protest professors removed after accused of teaching anti-Semitic lessons

TUCSON, Ariz — University of Arizona students and community members staged a sit in Monday in support of Professors Rebecca Zapien and Becca Lopez.

Zapien and Lopez were placed on administrative leave last week after audio recordings of a lesson where anti-Semitic remarks were made was posted online by a user claiming the recordings were of Zapien and Lopez.

Students involved in the weekly discussion class said the lesson was an important conversation to have.

“It is important for us to be able to have these conversations as adults, so that when we interact with these students, we are able to support them,” shared UArizona student Samantha Paredes.

Paredes claims the conversation was more student driven.

"It was very much a student-led discussion, she started off just by saying, 'Does anyone know what's going on in Gaza? Who would like to share?'" said Paredes, "She provided background through slides; it was a very short video as well that was included. It was a very open discussion."

During the sit in, students directed questions and demands at Dean Robert Berry III. After over an hour of conversation, Dean Berry addressed the students demands and said he would move them forward.

“I am making sure that we do our due diligence and I will have a conversation with the people we need to have a conversation with," said Dean Berry.

The UArizona has not moved from the statement they released last week:

The college and university will determine how to proceed after they have completed an ongoing investigation.



In the meantime, alternative instructors will be taking on responsibilities for the course in question.

KGUN 9 got a copy of the audio clip last week, but has chosen not to air it because the station can't verify the recording's authenticity.