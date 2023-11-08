UArizona students organize shoe drive, hoping to make difference in community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona Retailing and Consumer Science students organized a women's shoe and sock drive called Kicks for a Cause.

All items are donated to the Sister Jose Women's Center, 1050 S. Park Ave.

"I think it's important because not only does it highlight that there is a need for help and donations for homelessness in Tucson," Kicks for a Cause member Aubrey Gibbs said. "I think it's a big issue we are facing especially with our women. I also think it highlights that college students have capability to make a difference".

The last day to make any donations is Sunday, Nov. 12.

Some requirements are:



Closed-toed shoes

Lightly worn or new

Any size

New crew socks

Men's shoes are also accepted

Two drop-off locations for people to donate are planed. One is at the Chi Omega house, 1420 E. 1st St. A second is at the Sig Tau Gama house, 1730 N. 1st Ave. Additional drop-off boxes are available for donors throughout the UArizona campus.

Although they set two drop-off locations, they are flexible with meeting somewhere to pick up any donations.

Organizers say it's a good impact for the community. Their goal is to collect at least 60 shoes before Sunday, Nov. 12.