Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

UArizona students organize shoe drive, hoping to make difference in community

Will donate to the Sister Jose Women's Center
Ana Fernanda Contreras.jpg
Ana Fernanda Contreras
Ana Fernanda Contreras.jpg
Posted at 7:10 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 21:10:09-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona Retailing and Consumer Science students organized a women's shoe and sock drive called Kicks for a Cause.

All items are donated to the Sister Jose Women's Center, 1050 S. Park Ave.

"I think it's important because not only does it highlight that there is a need for help and donations for homelessness in Tucson," Kicks for a Cause member Aubrey Gibbs said. "I think it's a big issue we are facing especially with our women. I also think it highlights that college students have capability to make a difference".

The last day to make any donations is Sunday, Nov. 12.

Some requirements are:

  • Closed-toed shoes
  • Lightly worn or new
  • Any size
  • New crew socks
  • Men's shoes are also accepted

Two drop-off locations for people to donate are planed. One is at the Chi Omega house, 1420 E. 1st St. A second is at the Sig Tau Gama house, 1730 N. 1st Ave. Additional drop-off boxes are available for donors throughout the UArizona campus.

Although they set two drop-off locations, they are flexible with meeting somewhere to pick up any donations.

Organizers say it's a good impact for the community. Their goal is to collect at least 60 shoes before Sunday, Nov. 12.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District

Find the stories in your neighborhood