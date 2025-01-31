U of A students speak out against Trump’s mass deportations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the Trump administration continues its crackdown on illegal immigration, students at the University of Arizona are voicing their concerns, calling his policies unfair and harmful to the economy.

Many students argue that immigrants, particularly those in the workforce, contribute significantly to American society.

“I don’t think it’s that fair because most of the immigrants are working-class people,” one student said.

Students also expressed concerns about the economic impact of these mass deportations.

“I'm thinking about how the economics of it will actually work out, I think the idea is that it’s going to make American labor more valuable,” another student said.

Others pointed out that immigrants have long been a foundation of the U.S. economy, saying, “It’s really ironic how this country is built off of immigrants, and now he’s deporting them.”

Many emphasized the role immigrants play in essential industries here in the U.S.

“They’re the ones feeding us through farm work, doing maintenance jobs around the city—jobs that we need to live in big cities,” another student said.

While the Trump administration argues that mass deportations are necessary for national security, students disagree.

“The biggest threat to the U.S. is definitely not Mexican immigrants coming here to work,” a student said. “When they get deported, those jobs aren’t being filled by legal Americans. They’re here for a better life and actually contribute to the success of the country.”

Some students believe the deportations are politically motivated rather than based on economic concerns.

“I think what Trump is doing is not an economic decision—it’s a social decision for his supporters,” one student said.

When asked if the university has addressed the issue, most students said it had not been widely discussed in classrooms. Only one student mentioned that an activist writing class was the exception.