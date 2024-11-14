U of A, ASU researchers testing smart tree watering techniques in urban heat-effected areas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — To explore water conservation efforts in urban heat-effected areas like Tucson, researchers at the University of Arizona (U of A) and Arizona State University studied smart irrigation technology to grow trees into maturity.

They were able to do this through support from the Smart Tree Watering Regents’ Research Grant.

Early research findings from the grant shows that smart tree watering techniques, led to a reduction of water use by 60% when compared to the current water use in Tucson’s public lands.

“They are mulching, they are hydrogels, they are rainwater harvesting basins. Those are the [smart tree watering] techniques we are talking about," said Bo Yang, U of A professor of landscape and architecture and urban planning.

Yang tells me this research stems from climate response.

“With climate change, we try to use trees as an effective way of mitigating heat, but the trees need water," Yang said. "So, we are trying to develop smart irrigation technology here to make the trees healthy grow well but also conserve water.”

A total of 80 trees were planted in 2023 as saplings at the U of A Campus Agricultural Center.

They tested oak, desert willow, hackberry and ironwood trees. Brent Blum, director of the Southern Arizona Experiment Stations says they were looking to maximize the distribution of shade to offset the urban heat island effect.

“It’s not a matter of just planting a tree and walking a way and assuming that it’s a success," Blum said. "We need to understand what goes into the development of that tree. How do we ensure that when we put a tree in the ground that it’s gonna be there 30, 50, 100 years from now, so that way we can actually expand the number of trees within the city.”

Nicole Gillett, City of Tucson’s urban forestry program manager says it’s critical to grow small trees into maturity to help our community. She adds that anyone can grow big, strong trees in their own backyard, that offer lots of shade.

“That’s where we see our cooling benefits, that’s where we feel the shade, that’s where we can capture our rainwater," said Gillett.

Over the summer, the trees got 15 gallons of water, three times a week, going down to 10 and then five gallons. Going into the winter, Yang says the next step is giving the trees 10 gallons of water every three weeks, testing root structure and enlarging the basins.

"We're totally taking out the irrigation for the trees and using Mother Nature," said Yang. "Whatever Mother Nature gives us to make it thrive.