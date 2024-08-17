Two Tucson roads to receive a makeover over the coming months

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Changes are on the way for some roads in Tucson. Tucson Boulevard from Sixth Street to Grant Road is set to receive new asphalt. Elm Street from Campbell to Tucson Boulevard will also receive new asphalt.

This is apart of the City of Tucson Mayor and Council approved five year collector street program roadway improvement project. Each year for the next five years, Tucson will receive $15 million to improve collector streets.

Collector streets are smaller roads that connect local streets to major roads. Construction for Tucson Boulevard will start in November and construction for Elm Street will begin in late September.

“What we will be doing is basically grinding off three inches of asphalt and before that we will be going in and addressing the curve access rants and make sure they are all ADA compliant," Jim DeGrood, the program manager for Proposition 411, said.

Crews will work Monday through Friday from 7am to 5pm with one lane of traffic open. Each project will be completed by the end of the year.