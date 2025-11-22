Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

Two suicides and one homicide confirmed in Midtown case, TPD says

Two parents and son dead; parents died by suicide, son by homicide
Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
Tucson Police vehicle
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three deaths in a Midtown home have been confirmed to be the result of two suicides and a homicide, the Tucson Police Department said.

Tucson Police have released new details about three deaths at a home in the 3300 block of East Fourth Street.

According to TPD, the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner ruled the deaths of 74-year-old Robert Gary Stern and 73-year-old Deborah Lee Stern as suicides.

The third person found in the home, 51-year-old Shane Isadore Stern, was ruled a homicide victim.

Officers responded to the home on Oct. 7 at about 10:45 p.m. for a welfare check. Police found Robert and Deborah deceased on the back porch with apparent gunshot trauma.

Shane was found deceased inside the home with no visible trauma.

TPD says the medical examiner’s report, received Nov. 20, determined Shane died from asphyxia via nitrogen.

Detectives believe Robert and/or Deborah administered nitrogen to Shane on or around Oct. 7.

Police say that evidence collected at the scene, along with the totality of the circumstances, indicates that the situation was planned.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tucson Police or 88-CRIME.

KGUN 9 will have the latest.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism