Two suicides and one homicide confirmed in Midtown case, TPD says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three deaths in a Midtown home have been confirmed to be the result of two suicides and a homicide, the Tucson Police Department said.

Tucson Police have released new details about three deaths at a home in the 3300 block of East Fourth Street.

According to TPD, the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner ruled the deaths of 74-year-old Robert Gary Stern and 73-year-old Deborah Lee Stern as suicides.

The third person found in the home, 51-year-old Shane Isadore Stern, was ruled a homicide victim.

Officers responded to the home on Oct. 7 at about 10:45 p.m. for a welfare check. Police found Robert and Deborah deceased on the back porch with apparent gunshot trauma.

Shane was found deceased inside the home with no visible trauma.

TPD says the medical examiner’s report, received Nov. 20, determined Shane died from asphyxia via nitrogen.

Detectives believe Robert and/or Deborah administered nitrogen to Shane on or around Oct. 7.

Police say that evidence collected at the scene, along with the totality of the circumstances, indicates that the situation was planned.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tucson Police or 88-CRIME.

