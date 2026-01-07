Two killed after dirt bike collides with SUV in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people riding a dirt bike were killed after colliding with a Kia SUV at the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Country Club Road late Monday night, the Tucson Police Department said.

The crash occurred Jan. 5 at about 10:00 p.m. Police identified the victims as 18-year-old E'Lyanha Nevaeh Valenzuela and 20-year-old Mickey Daniel Ortiz. Both were pronounced dead at the scene; their next of kin have been notified. The driver of the Kia was not injured.

According to investigators, an SSR Motorsports dirt bike was traveling eastbound on 22nd Street when a Kia SUV made a left turn from westbound 22nd Street onto southbound Country Club Road. The dirt bike struck the passenger side of the SUV. Police say the two on the dirt bike were not wearing helmets and that the dirt bike was not equipped with a working headlamp.

Traffic Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit responded and are continuing the investigation. Detectives are working to determine the color of the traffic signals at the time of the collision, and it has not yet been confirmed which of the two victims was the rider and which was the passenger.