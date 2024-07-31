TUSD transportation close to reaching bus driver goal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the school year kicking off in just a few days, Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) transportation wants families to know about updated bus routes and a new phone number to reach them.

Martha Zamora, director of transportation for TUSD, says bus drivers are ready for the school year to begin. 10 additional routes have been added to serve the TUSD community better.

She says they’re close to having enough drivers to reach their goal of 200 routes, they're currently at 191. Zamora adds that their daily absence rate for bus drivers ranges from 10%-15%.

“So, our goal would be to have 220 drivers to really be considered fully staffed.”

Zamora says there’s a new transportation phone number families can call with any questions or concerns. The number is 520-225-6262.