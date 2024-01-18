Watch Now
TUSD to sell historic headquarters at 1010 E. 10th Street

Anne Simmons
TUSD's Robert D. Morrow Education Center at 1010 E. 10th Street
Posted at 8:01 PM, Jan 17, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District has agreed to sell its historic headquarters at 1010 E. 10th St.

The Tucson Unified Governing Board voted 4-1 Tuesday night to sell the Midtown property to a company that will use the land for private housing for U of A students. The deal is not final, but the board told the district staff to move forward on the sale.

TUSD plans to buy a large University of Arizona building just north of downtown Tucson to use as its new headquarters.

District staff says after the sale of the old building, and the purchasing and furnishing of its new building, TUSD will make about a $1.3 million profit—without needing the more-than $7 million it would have required for renovations of the old headquarters.

