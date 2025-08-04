TUSD students return to school with new safety and tech upgrades

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of students in the Tucson Unified School District returned to class Monday, with new safety measures, technology, and facility improvements in place.

Along with free meals for all students, the district has upgraded fencing, turf, and HVAC systems. Innovation Tech is launching new career and technical education classes, and staff will use a new safety badge system.

Parents will also notice changes to transportation. TUSD is introducing an interactive map to help families find bus routes and stops. “It allows them to go and choose a school and see what stops are available, and if they find something that works for them, they can go ahead and let us know via that website,” said Transportation Director Martha Zamora.

Students will now be required to scan their ID when getting on and off the bus, allowing parents to track them in real time through the “Here Comes the Bus” app. “Parents will have an option to download an app on their phone and be able to keep track of their students as they get on and off the bus,” Zamora said.

TUSD will release official enrollment numbers on the 10th day of school, and families should double-check start times on their schools websites, as they can vary.