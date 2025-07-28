TUSD rolls out new transportation updates ahead of school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the first day of school just a week away, the Tucson Unified School District is making key improvements to ensure students get to class safely and on time.

This year, TUSD is launching an interactive map that allows families to view available bus routes and stops based on their school. “It allows them to go and choose a school and see what stops are available,” said Martha Zamora, Director of Transportation for TUSD.

The district is also adding new routes and stops to better serve families. “Mainly, more stops are available for families,” Zamora said. Planning for these changes begins as soon as the previous school year ends.

TUSD currently employs 180 bus drivers but is actively hiring more with hopes to reach 200. Zamora mentioned that drivers start at $21.33 per hour, making TUSD one of the highest-paying districts in the area.

To improve safety for students, the district will now use student ID scanning technology, allowing parents to track their child’s bus activity through a mobile app.