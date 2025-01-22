TUSD prepares as Trump authorizes ICE arrests at 'sensitive' locations such as schools and churches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — President Donald Trump’s administration lifted restrictions on arrests of undocumented immigrants at or near 'sensitive' locations, such as schools, hospitals, and churches.

Since 2011, arrests have been prohibited at 'sensitive' areas like these. But on Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced they've reversed that policy, allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs Border Protection (CBP) to conduct arrests in these areas.

Elma Alvarez, a teacher at Miller Elementary School, expressed concern about the emotional toll this change could have on her students.

“That’s a trauma that’s going to last their entire life. How does one get over that?” Alvarez said.

Alvarez is especially worried about children who may have undocumented parents.

“If kids go home on the bus and there’s no one there. What do these children do? What happens to them?” she said. “The loneliness that they’ll feel if they get deported, it’s detrimental.”

"This isn't just a thing to prove a point on a political promise. This is affecting lives," Alvarez said. "This is affecting children's lives who will never forget. This is a core memory for them. The sadness. The loneliness that they'll feel if they get deported, it's detrimental."

According to data from the Migration Policy Institute, there are approximately 14,000 undocumented K-12 students in Arizona.

“It should be a safe place for everyone, not just our students, staff, community members. It’s a place of learning,” Alvarez added.

In a statement announcing the move Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said law enforcement would use "common sense" in making arrests.

"This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens -- including murders and rapists -- who have illegally come into our country," the spokesperson said.

"Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America's schools and churches to avoid arrest," the statement continued. "The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense."

TUSD officials, however, are bracing for the emotional fallout of the policy. Natalie Luna Rose, president of the TUSD Governing Board, asked: “Do we get more counselors on staff? How’s that going to affect a teacher?

"That’s going to scare a lot of, not just families, but staff,” she said.

Luna Rose says the board is making sure schools within the district are aware of their rights.

"Our legal department, along with our Superintendent Doctor Trujillo, will make sure that our schools, our administrators, our principals, and our teachers are informed of what’s going on," she said.

She referred to a Supreme Court ruling from 1982 when the Supreme Court issued Plyler v. Doe, a landmark decision holding that states cannot constitutionally deny students a free public education on account of their immigration status.

"There's still a Supreme Court rule and we're going to work to make sure that we're complying with that rule," Luna Rose said.

The district is also focusing on ensuring that officers have proper documentation before conducting arrests. “We are asking as a school board if ICE were to choose one of our schools that they follow the law and that they have a warrant,” Luna Rose said.

For now, Alvarez is doing what she can to protect her students.

“Are we going to give them phone numbers? You know, I would do anything,” she said.