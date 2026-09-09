TUSD discusses how school consolidation and grade reconfiguration meetings are going

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) is still discussing a plan to consolidate schools and reconfigure grades.

TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said a community advisory committee meeting held Saturday August 29 was productive.

"The last Saturday in August, we had an opportunity to spend the day here with our community advisory committee on school reconfiguration and potential consolidations and closures," Dr. Trujillo said. "We had a very, very productive day. I was very proud of the work that happened that day."

During that meeting, the committee examined data on a school-by-school basis, including each TUSD school's neighborhood student capture rate.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: TUSD board approves bond projects and public engagement plan for school consolidations

"They were able to look at every single individual school's facility usage ratio. They were able to look at every single school's facility conditions index score, able to look at the percentage in each neighborhood of students that go to charters. They had a wealth of data points that they were able to review and even started talking about some potential scenarios and opportunities for a reconfiguration," Dr. Trujillo said.

Another committee meeting is scheduled for next week to discuss how to approach community forums coming up later this month.

"What we should be engaging our parents and community at large about, so they'll be helping to shape that agenda," Dr. Trujillo said.

He said he knows this would not only be an incredible change for families, but also educators and staff.

"I know a lot of times we think immediately about our parents and our students, but I think it's important to note as we go through this very difficult moment, employees are affected by consolidations just as much and it's important to kind of hear their voices as well," Dr. Trujillo said.

We will continue to follow this story and will keep you updated on when those community meetings will be held.

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