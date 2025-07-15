TUSD bond dollars at work: New HVAC kitchen system installed at Downtown elementary school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District has completed HVAC upgrades at Davis Bilingual Elementary School.

With summer temperatures soaring, staying “cool” in school is a must. In 2023, Tucson voters approved a $480 million bond for TUSD. It’s a 10-year bond program funding much-needed renovations, like new HVAC systems, to aging schools. The district says it’ll make a big difference for students once they’re back in school next month.

In 2024, the school received new package units for air conditioning. This morning’s HVAC renovation was specifically for the kitchen.

“We really believe in having, you know, cooling, especially in Tucson. It’s just so important for the safety of both the students and, in particular, what we're doing now with the HVAC kitchens for the staff," said Dr. Charlotte Carter, TUSD's bond program manager.

Dr. Carter says the HVAC kitchen renovation was split-funded, but mostly covered by TUSD’s $480 million bond.

“We are working so hard all over the city to make sure that these projects are happening, that they’re happening as quickly as possible, but with quality," said Dr. Carter.

The bond is funding new HVAC systems at Tucson Unified schools with outdated evaporative cooling systems that are decades old.

“We’ll be installing 40 over the next 10 years," said Dr. Carter.

Four schools are receiving new HVAC kitchen upgrades this summer.

“Davis is one of them, Blenman, Robison, and Robins,” Dr. Carter shared.

Dr. Carter says planning is already underway for summer 2025 upgrades. She also thanks Tucsonans for their support of the bond.