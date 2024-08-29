TUSD board approves project to purchase 10 electric school buses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District is moving forward with plans to introduce electric school buses, marking a significant step toward sustainability. On Tuesday, the TUSD Governing Board approved a proposal to acquire 10 electric school buses, a decision that could transform the district's student transportation system.

The board's 4-1 vote paves the way for this project, made possible through nearly $4 million in funding from the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Clean Bus Grant. Tucson Electric Power is also contributing an additional $1.1 million as part of its Electric School Bus Rebate Program.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $6.3 million, but thanks to the grants and rebates, the district will only need to cover about $1.2 million.

Here's a breakdown of the EV Pilot Program per the release:



10 72-Passenger Electric School Buses

EV infrastructure with (5) dual-port chargers and transformer

“Future-proof” infrastructure to support up to 10 additional EV buses at a future time

5 Year Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty

5 Year Manufacturer Charger Warranty

8 Year warranty on the battery

One-Time Bond Upfront Cost $2,386,648

Total Project Cost $6,336,648

Total Grant/Rebates $5,133,000

Final Cost to TUSD $1,203,648

Ken Bolle, TUSD's Fleet Manager, emphasized the importance of these financial contributions. "The grants and TEP as a partner and our tax incentives is what makes this program financially feasible for us," Bolle said. "It’s part of the Clean School Bus Grant, and that’s what we’re doing here—giving it a pilot program to explore that."

In the release, the bond program manager, Dr. Charlotte Carter said the following:

We’re excited to use bond funds to invest in 10 electric buses and the necessary infrastructure, with the support of the Bond Oversight Committee and TUSD Governing Board. It reflects our commitment to sustainability, safety, and fiscal responsibility in creating a cleaner, healthier environment for our students and community. This pilot also allows us to learn and test the buses in our specific conditions." Dr. Charlotte Carter, Bond Program Manager

The project includes not only the acquisition of the buses but also the installation of charging infrastructure and future-proofing for potential expansion of the EV fleet in the future. TUSD aims to have the electric buses operational by the 2026 school year.