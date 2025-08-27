TUSD board approves compensation for certain employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) board reviewed and approved multiple agreements regarding pay for certain TUSD employees Tuesday night.
One of the agreement includes giving a one-time payment to 10 principals who worked at K-6 schools during the 2024–2025 school year. These principals had been paid according to the K-5 salary schedule, even though they were responsible for K-6 campuses.
Maricela Meza, TUSD Employee Relations Director says this happened because the schools began as K-5 but transitioned into K-6 during the 24-25 school year, and their salary stayed the same.
“We didn’t have a K-6 schedule at the time so we always knew we needed to address the K-6 schedule. We are coming forward with it now. It’s not as much as the K-8 but a little more than the elementary," Meza said. "What we're doing for the year that we did not have the salary schedule in place is giving them a one-time payment, almost as back pay for that year that they did not receive the K-6 salary."
Those 10 principals will receive the difference of approximately just over $2,000 in November.
Principals will also receive an enrollment stipend based on student enrollment changes from the 100th day of the 2024-2025 school year to the 40th day of the 2025-2026 school year.
Counselors could potentially see an increase in their pay if they have to step in for another counselor.
“It’s just if there’s a situation where a site finds themselves with a counselor who maybe is on leave or no longer with the district, just providing some monies for coverage," Meza said.
If a counselor exceeds 500 students, compensation will be given.
The amount can vary from $250 to $750 per quarter, depending on the number of students.
You can find more information about the agreements and extensions passed in the TUSD board meeting here.
——
Vanessa Gongora is KGUN 9's Westside reporter.. Vanessa fell in love with storytelling by growing up in sports. She was fascinated by how sports reporters go beyond the x's & o's to tell players' stories, and how sports bring people together, inspiring Vanessa to provide the same impact as a journalist. Share your story ideas and important issues with Vanessa by emailing vanessa.gongora@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and X.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE