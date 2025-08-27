TUSD board approves compensation for certain employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) board reviewed and approved multiple agreements regarding pay for certain TUSD employees Tuesday night.

One of the agreement includes giving a one-time payment to 10 principals who worked at K-6 schools during the 2024–2025 school year. These principals had been paid according to the K-5 salary schedule, even though they were responsible for K-6 campuses.

Maricela Meza, TUSD Employee Relations Director says this happened because the schools began as K-5 but transitioned into K-6 during the 24-25 school year, and their salary stayed the same.

“We didn’t have a K-6 schedule at the time so we always knew we needed to address the K-6 schedule. We are coming forward with it now. It’s not as much as the K-8 but a little more than the elementary," Meza said. "What we're doing for the year that we did not have the salary schedule in place is giving them a one-time payment, almost as back pay for that year that they did not receive the K-6 salary."

Those 10 principals will receive the difference of approximately just over $2,000 in November.

Principals will also receive an enrollment stipend based on student enrollment changes from the 100th day of the 2024-2025 school year to the 40th day of the 2025-2026 school year.

Counselors could potentially see an increase in their pay if they have to step in for another counselor.

“It’s just if there’s a situation where a site finds themselves with a counselor who maybe is on leave or no longer with the district, just providing some monies for coverage," Meza said.

If a counselor exceeds 500 students, compensation will be given.

The amount can vary from $250 to $750 per quarter, depending on the number of students.

You can find more information about the agreements and extensions passed in the TUSD board meeting here.