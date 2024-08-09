TUSD allowing parents to keep sixth graders in elementary school; ten schools to start pilot program

TUCSON, Ariz — According to a Duke University study, sixth graders perform better academically and socially when they remain in elementary school rather than transitioning to middle school.

This finding has prompted TUSD to launch a pilot program designed to provide a more supportive environment for these students.

Ten elementary schools were chosen to participate in the program, which allows sixth graders to continue their studies rather than transitioning to middle school.

The other schools participating include Banks, Collier, Davidson, Gale, Henry, Lynn-Urquides, Soleng Tom, Steele, Vesey and Whitmore elementary schools.

TUSD's Regional Assistant Superintendent, Richard Sanchez, explained the motivation behind the initiative:

“Sixth graders thrive socially, emotionally and academically in an environment that they’re more familiar with,” Sanchez said. “To make that transition to a larger middle school where the student body is three or four times as large as they’re used to and have to navigate is not as easy as one might think.”

Sixth graders will be given opportunities to prepare for their eventual transition by being able to choose electives including fine arts and music.

Davidson Elementary School is one of ten schools selected for a new pilot program keeping sixth-grade students in an elementary school setting. Davidson Elementary Principal Sarah Andricopoulos highlighted the benefits of the program, emphasizing the increased choices for parents and students.

“It’s nice to have those options,” she said. “Because a lot of our students will thrive in a typical middle school, and there are others who really flourish in this smaller setting.”

Andricopoulos cites the Duke study, which showed that students who remained in elementary school achieved higher test scores, and that these higher scores continued into high school.

Beyond academics, Andricopoulos says that students have told her that they are happy to not have to deal with the “drama” that can occur in middle school. Instead, students were thankful that they can focus on learning.

Sanchez says that the current system of middle school being comprised of six through eighth grades no longer works as well for many.

“That sixth grader, that age range, really does need more opportunity to gain their voice and to learn about study skills and organization,” he said. “But they need to do it in an environment that is comfortable to them. I think what happened with the middle school model from time to time is we were doing both at the exact same time, letting them understand themselves but also placing them in a very different environment to navigate.”

The pilot initiative also focuses on preparing students for future academic challenges. This includes AVID, a nationwide program centering on skills needed for higher education.

“It’s a real strong focus on those college and career readiness skills, like organization, collaboration, inquiry, writing and reading” Andricopoulous said. “They gain those leadership skills, those self-regulation skills that they will need going forward to be leaders as they have a smooth transition to middle school.”

Throughout the year, TUSD will monitor the program using various metrics, including enrollment numbers and test scores. If successful, the governing board may consider expanding the initiative to more schools within the district.