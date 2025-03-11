Tucson's "best kept secret" turns 50: Tucson Museum of Art celebrates historic building, milestone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Museum of Art is marking a major milestone, celebrating 50 years in its unique downtown location, 140 N. Main Ave. As the institution looks back on its history, staff and volunteers reflect on its impact and the diverse artistic heritage it represents.

“It’s unique, right?” said Marianna Pegno, the museum’s director of engagement and inclusion. “We have this modern museum building that we’re celebrating its 50th birthday really, and then we have these historic properties that pull us back to the 1840s.”

The museum’s downtown campus is a blend of modern and historic, with five homes from the 1800s integrated into its footprint. The main museum building, with its striking, Guggenheim-esque ramp leading to multiple galleries, has become an iconic part of Tucson’s cultural landscape.

“If you look at our logo, it’s the hyper-cube,” said Christopher Gordon, interim director and CEO of the museum. “Our logo really represents that spiral staircase, that spiral ramp. And so that’s our identity for us.”

Founded in 1924, TMA moved to its current downtown location in 1975, growing into a cultural hub that showcases art from the American West, Indigenous works, and contemporary pieces.

“We have so much history right here, right on our block itself that traces back thousands of years,” said Christine Brindza, senior curator of Art of the American West. “We have a few hundred years of history in our art of the American West collection. We also have our Indigenous arts collection that really ties into our region as well.”

Despite its cultural significance, some feel the museum remains an under-the-radar gem.

“I still think this museum is the best-kept secret in Tucson,” said longtime volunteer John McNulty.

Beyond its exhibitions, TMA plays a vital economic role in the community.

“Aside from the actual numbers itself, it’s drawing people to the museum and to Tucson itself,” said Kelly Snyder, board gala chair.

To commemorate the golden anniversary, TMA is hosting a gala this Saturday, alongside pay-as-you-want days and other events throughout the year.

The celebration highlights not just the museum’s history, but its commitment to reflecting Tucson’s evolving artistic and cultural identity.

Find TMA's full calendar of events and programs at its website, tucsonmuseumofart.org.