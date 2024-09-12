Tucsonans will get to vote on a half-cent sales tax hike to fund public safety, affordable housing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucsonans will have the chance to vote on an additional half-cent sales tax early next year. The tax would fund five major categories: first responders, technology, emergency responses, neighborhood resilience and housing.

City Manager Tim Thomure said the proposed tax would likely make Tucson $80 million each year for 10 years.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said that they made the decision on what to fund with community input from multiple surveys and her own anecdotal experiences.

The council moved the special election vote to take place immediately after the call to the audience section of the council meeting. They decided to reallocate about $10 million from remodeling and updating city courts to funding transitional housing. The council voted unanimously to hold the election.

Multiple community advocates came to the meeting to oppose how the funds would be spent. They say they didn't feel like they were listened to, despite taking the survey. They say the extra $10 million was a nice change, but won't change their minds, and they're still planning on voting "no."

