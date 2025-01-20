Tucsonans invited to MLK Jr. Celebration at Reid Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there will be a Tucson MLK Celebration Monday Jan. 20, 2025 for the community to enjoy and reflect at Reid Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year's theme is "Mission Possible - Protecting Freedom, Justice, and Democracy in the Spirit of Nonviolence 365."

MLK Jr. was one of the most prominent leaders in the Civil Rights Movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.

With determination and grit, he inspired change and motivated the black community to fight for their rights up until this very day.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Tucson Branch, is one of the sponsors of the MLK celebration and welcomes everyone to join the fun, starting with a commemorative march at 10 a.m.

"There will be speeches, there will be performances, there will be vendors and information so really just a good family friendly time to uplift the community," says Dr. Cheree Meeks, NAACP Tucson Branch President.

The family centered event is to bring the community together to honor the past and inspire the future.

"So Dr. King is often the person that we hear talked about when we talk about black history in schools, and that is wonderful, but there's so much more to the history," says Dr. Meeks. "That's starting with our small children, and making sure that they know more than just the 'I Have a Dream' speech, which we know is so powerful. But there were so many important things that Dr. King stood for, and his speeches and the messages that he brought to communities throughout this country and also internationally. We want folks to know about those things. So we talk about those, we make reference to those, and so ensuring that as elders or as folks who have this information; make sure that we pass it on because we know we can only be as strong as the information that we have and it is important that we equip our community with that information, Mr. Meeks explained.

She says the NAACP sponsors this event because MLK Jr. was a member of the their organization and it's their duty to honor his life and legacy.

“We know that he died fighting for the things he believed in and those are things that are principles and pillars that we still hold dear to our organization and so we continue to fight for those things," Dr. Meeks said.

One young man from Arizona, Corey Kane-Tortice says what MLK did to bring power to the black community is inspirational.

“The March on Washington. That was actually one of the most heartfelt feeling speeches I ever heard from any African American and it’s really awesome to really think about and how far that legacy has come has a long way into this world today," said Kane-Tortice.

He says taking a look back, you're reminded how you want society to be here in the United States.

"It still matters today. It takes an impact on the black community," Kane-Tortice said.

Dr. Meeks says she hopes people see the celebration as more than a one day thing.

"I hope that people will come to this event and enjoy time with one another. I hope that they will be inspired. I hope that they will meet someone that they haven't met before and have a meaningful conversation," said Dr. Meeks. "Be kind to one another, but then walk away and continue with that spirit of love and inspiration. I hope that they will continue to serve and that they will continue to think about the legacy of Dr. King and kindness now and into the future."