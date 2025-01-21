Tucson honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with celebration and march

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Reid Park in midtown Tucson came alive with song, reflection, and a renewed call to action as the community gathered on Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event commemorated the civil rights leader’s birthday with a march, speeches and a message of unity amid ongoing social and political change.

The day began with a symbolic march, mirroring the historic 1963 March on Washington where Dr. King delivered his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech advocating for justice and equality.

Among the attendees was Ron Burton, a retired Tucson city administrator, who reflected on the progress made and the challenges that remain.

“We still got to overcome because we are not near where Dr. Martin Luther King wanted us to be,” Burton said. He emphasized the need for unity, noting, “As we speak, the inauguration is going on. As we speak, things are being determined that we don’t even know what the outcome is going to be like, so it’s time for us to get together and hang together because Dr. Martin Luther King would want us to be together right now.”

Throughout the day, the mood was one of both introspection and hope. Tucson resident Sherry Hill expressed concern about the nation’s current divisions but remained optimistic about the future.

“Do people think his dream has become a nightmare? That really bothered me because I don’t think so, and I think the majority of Americans don’t believe that either,” Hill said. She placed her hopes in the next generation, stating, “They see what’s happening. They’re very smart. So I think there’s hope because I think our young people will carry out.”

Hill also highlighted the importance of events like Tucson’s celebration in shaping the next generation’s understanding of collective action and community solidarity. “Things like this give us an opportunity for them to see for themselves that people do still care and they’re not by themselves,” she added.

Michael L. Walker, another Tucson resident, echoed the sentiment that progress has been made but emphasized the need to continue the struggle.

“We ain’t struggling like we used to be struggling,” Walkers said. “People got jobs, you know, people’s working, people living. We got to keep marching though. We can’t stop marching.”

The theme of this year’s event centered on protecting freedom, justice, and democracy through nonviolence, a cornerstone of Dr. King’s teachings.

The celebration featured speeches from local leaders and representatives of racial justice organizations, including the IMA Community Action Team. Attendees also enjoyed performances by a gospel singing group, as well as food and informational booths.

As Tucson reflected on Dr. King’s enduring mission, many participants expressed a mix of concern, acceptance, and hope for the future. The overwhelming consensus was clear: moving forward requires collective action, and Dr. King’s dream remains a powerful and unifying force.