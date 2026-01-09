Tucson woman charged with attempted murder after knife attack on daughter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to court documents, a 38-year-old Tucson woman is behind bars facing multiple domestic violence charges, including attempted first-degree homicide, after allegedly attacking her adult daughter with a knife and then barricading herself inside the victim's home, prompting a SWAT team response.

According to an interim complaint filed in Pima County Justice Court, Virginia Gallardo was at her daughter Jordin's residence on January 6 with permission when the incident occurred.

Jordin told police that Gallardo approached her while she was at her computer, repeatedly threatened to kill her, and made multiple attempts to stab her.

The probable cause statement details that Gallardo allegedly cut Jordin on the top of her head, right elbow, left arm, and behind her right ear. Gallardo is also accused of punching Jordin, slamming her head into the floor, placing her in a chokehold that impeded her breathing, and holding a knife to her throat several times.

After Gallardo released the chokehold, Jordin attempted to flee the house, but Gallardo reportedly pulled her hair and tried to drag her back inside.

Jordin screamed for help, attracting a neighbor's attention, and after approximately 30 minutes of struggling, she managed to escape and call 911.

Police noted that Jordin had multiple injuries consistent with her account.

When Tucson Police Department officers arrived, Gallardo had barricaded herself inside the residence. SWAT teams were called in, deploying a robot and pepper spray to force her out. She was taken into custody without further incident. A search of the home revealed the knife used in the attack inside a backpack identified as belonging to Gallardo.

She faces charges including four counts of "DV aggravated assault with a knife, DV kidnapping, DV aggravated assault impeding airway, and DV attempted first-degree homicide."

Court documents indicate the offenses occurred around 11:05 a.m. on January 6 in Pima County.

Gallardo is being held without bond.

The Tucson Police Department has not released additional details, and the investigation is ongoing.